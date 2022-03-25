Political figures react to U.S. Rep. Fortenberry's guilty verdict; Ricketts encourages him to resign

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Late Thursday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) was found guilty in federal court of all three charges for which he was on trial, stemming from "scheming" to conceal an illegal five-figure campaign donation and lying to federal officials about it.

Since the verdict's announcement, politicians at the state and national level have reacted, some calling for his resignation.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is one leader on board with Fortenberry's resignation, saying, "I think he had his day in court and if he wants to appeal he can go do that as a private citizen, but I think out of respect, you can let me talk to him today, but I think when someone is convicted it’s time to resign.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was equally encouraging of Fortenberry's resignation. “The people of Nebraska’s First Congressional District deserve active, certain representation. I hope Jeff Fortenberry will do the right thing and resign so his constituents have that certainty while he focuses on his family and other affairs.”

Current Nebraska State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who is already running for Fortenberry's seat as a Democrat, voiced similar concern on the representation of Nebraska.

"It is clear that his ability to effectively represent the citizens of this congressional district has been irreparably damaged," said Pansing Brooks. “I’m sure that we’re going to be the brunt of some jokes about the fact that we’ve elected this person, who has been federally charged and found guilty and I think it unfortunately at times can rub off on our district and our state.”

Reactions went all the way up the chain of leadership to Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. “Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve. No one is above the law," Pelosi said in a statement to Punchbowl News.

Fellow U.S. Congressman representing Nebraska, Don Bacon, declined to make a statement in order to "give Congressman Fortenberry some time to make some tough decisions.”

Fortenberry, a nine-term Republican congressman, faces up to five years in prison for each count. His sentencing date is scheduled for June 28.

