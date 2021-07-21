President Biden announces additional disaster assistance for Ponca Tribe of Nebraska

WASHINGTON (KMTV) - President Joe Biden announced additional disaster assistance available to the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska on Wednesday.

Biden is authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for Public Assistance projects undertaken as a result of severe storms and flooding during the period of March 13 to April 1, 2019.

Under a disaster declaration issued for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska in June 2019, federal funding was made available for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation at 75% of the total eligible costs.

Biden’s order on Wednesday increases that to 90 percent of the total eligible costs.

