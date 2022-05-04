Protesters gather at Omaha City Hall in response to leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion obtained by Politico and published on Monday is shaking up the nation's political landscape. It would impact abortion rights across the nation.

We've been sorting through local reactions from politicians and members of the community, including the protesters gathering at Omaha City Hall on Tuesday evening.

3 News Now reporter Ron Johnson was live at city hall to cover the demonstration.

"This wasn't a surprise, this was anticipated and as other organizations and people have said...this leak of a draft decision is completely unprecedented,” said Jasmine Conrad-Mosely with the ACLU of Nebraska

Omaha City Hall abortion rights demonstration

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.