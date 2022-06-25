OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has opened a national conversation around abortion. That was the case locally on Friday as many in the community came out to make their voices heard.

A large group came together at Memorial Park in response to speak out against the Supreme Court decision on Friday.

By some estimates, there were about 1,500 people at the protest.

A similar rally happened in Lincoln and 3 News Now spoke to one of the women at the event.

“I'm having a girl. And once she's born she's going to have less rights than she has right now because her life is protected right now,” said Cheryl.

She adds that she worries about women who face health complications during pregnancy and protecting mothers.

She also believes that using the constitution to justify the ruling is not a sound argument because it only focuses on men.

Meanwhile, in downtown Omaha, a separate gathering was celebrating the supreme court ruling.

The group met at the federal courthouse at 18th and Douglas.

They say this is about saving the lives of unborn children.

“These are God's babies. They're not a piece of tissue. We are standing here with our brothers and sisters because of that. We are really excited that it did get overturned and pray for the justices that their families would be safe,” said rally participant Rebecca Barrientos-Patlin.

The couple says people need to lobby their senators to make abortion illegal in Nebraska.

They also said that adoption should be a good option, but they think laws should change to make it more accessible.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.