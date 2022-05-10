Updates: Nebraska Primary Election 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Polls will close at 8 p.m. CST in Nebraska's primary election and at 7 p.m. MST.

3 News Now is present at the election parties of the top candidates in Nebraska's gubernatorial race tonight and will be checking in with other races throughout the night.

For the most recent updates on polling results, click here.

Herbster says he’s feeling good. He adds as Governor he will ensure secure elections #Election2022 pic.twitter.com/yfv7fBJYcH — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) May 10, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.