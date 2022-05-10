Watch
Updates: Nebraska Primary Election 2022

3 News Now provides an overview of races and candidates on the ballot in the 2022's Nebraska Election Day.
Posted at 5:34 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 19:29:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Polls will close at 8 p.m. CST in Nebraska's primary election and at 7 p.m. MST.

3 News Now is present at the election parties of the top candidates in Nebraska's gubernatorial race tonight and will be checking in with other races throughout the night.

For the most recent updates on polling results, click here.

