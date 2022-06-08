Watch
Recount results for Nebraska Legislative District 18; Armendariz to face Young in general election

Just 20 votes separated Armendariz and her rival Clarice Jackson
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 14:26:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The final, unofficial vote tally is in for Nebraska Legislative District 18. It is expected that Christy Armendariz will be certified as having the second-highest vote total. She will run against Michael Young in November for the west Omaha seat currently held by Brett Lindstrom.

Vote totals:

Clarice Jackson 2,358
Christy Armendariz 2,378
Michael Young 2,498
Write-In Totals 12

The top two finishers in the officially non-partisan Legislature races advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation. There was a recount in District 18 because the number of votes separating Clarice Jackson and Christy Armendariz was small. Armendariz appears to have won by 20 votes.

