Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2010 file photo, steaks and other beef products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in McLean, Va. Republicans are increasingly using food — especially beef — as a cudgel in the culture war. In statements, tweets and fundraising emails, prominent GOP governors and senators have accused climate-minded Democrats of trying to push Americans to eat less red meat. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Red Meat Politics
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 18:16:20-04

Republicans are increasingly using food — especially beef — as a cudgel in the culture war.

In statements, tweets and fundraising emails, prominent GOP governors and senators have accused climate-minded Democrats of trying to push Americans to eat less red meat. Conservatives have accused President Joe Biden of planning to ration red meat.

The news was wrong, but the food fight is likely to continue as food choices become a way of signaling partisan politics.

Already, in farm states, meat-eating has joined abortion, gun control and transgender rights as an issue that quickly sends partisans to their corners.

