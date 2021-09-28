Redistricted maps in Nebraska advance following infighting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Sen. Matt Hansen was unhappy that last-minute changes to the legislative map moved some districts in his city of Lincoln.

“We are at a serious impasse here today and I want that to be abundantly clear,” said Hansen.

Hansen mentioned one specific part in east Lincoln, parts of which he represents.

“When you think of the community college, you think of the blood bank, you don’t think 'Wow, I’m really close to Iowa,' but functionally you will be, you’ll share same and common representation from there,” said Hansen.

Democrats stalled the advancement of the congressional map for much of the morning due to their issues with the Lincoln legislative map.

The city of Lincoln is dominated by Democrats, and some believed the new map would allow for Republicans to capture a seat or two.

That map also moves one rural seat, District 36, from west-central Nebraska to Sarpy County, something that didn’t sit right with western Nebraska Sen. Steve Erdman.

“I will not vote for this. This is a mistake,” said Erdman.

Ultimately both the congressional and legislative maps passed with relative ease.

The senators will vote to approve all maps, one final time, on Thursday.

