Rep. Axne holds roundtable with state business and political leaders

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) - Rep. Cindy Axne hosted a roundtable with state business and political leaders to get feedback from Iowans on how Congress should best support them.

The House of Representatives is crafting legislation that will include investments for local infrastructure like childcare and broadband.

Axne says roads and bridges need to be repaired in the Hawkeye State. Ultimately, Axne believes the bill will be effective on the local level.

"Because what we're looking at here is not just fixing the problems of today but it's really creating opportunity for the future,” Axne said. “We're going to need folks to manage those energy grids just like we needed mechanics for our wind turbines and those are really good-paying jobs for families here in Iowa. That will be part of our discussion. How can we create economic opportunity throughout the infrastructure plan for people right here in our state?"

Axne says Congress is aiming to get the legislation done by mid-summer.

