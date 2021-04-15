Rep. Bacon opposes Biden plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (KMTV) - President Joe Biden announced he's pulling out all troops from America's longest war.

Rep. Don Bacon is calling it a foolish decision.

Right now, there are around 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Bacon, who spoke with our partners at Newsy, says it's wise to keep a small presence there.

He argues the move to bring all the troops home by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, could have consequences.

“I think if you take out the small presence that we have, the Taliban will eventually take over Kabul and they're allied with Al-Qaeda and ISIS,” Bacon said. “I think this is a penny-wise foolish decision. In the end, I think it's going to cost us more money and I think more blood because we'll have to go back if the Taliban comes in."

Bacon didn't make any statements when former President Donald Trump announced last year he wanted to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by May of this year.

