Rep. Bacon says email hacked by Chinese government

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congressman Don Bacon said he was informed by the FBI that CCP hacked into his email. See his statement below.
Thus, there were other victims in this cyber operation. The Communist government in China are not our friends and are very active in conducting cyber espionage. I’ll work overtime to ensure Taiwan gets every $ of the $19B in weapons backlog they’ve ordered, and more. (2/2)— Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸 (@RepDonBacon) August 14, 2023
