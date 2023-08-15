Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Rep. Bacon says email hacked by Chinese government

Don Bacon
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE
Don Bacon
Posted at 3:55 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 16:55:46-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congressman Don Bacon said he was informed by the FBI that CCP hacked into his email. See his statement below.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018