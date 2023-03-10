Rep. Don Bacon calls U.S. strategic defense 'top priority'

WASHINGTON (KMTV) — Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon spoke from Washington on Friday and said the size and force of Russia's nuclear force and China's efforts to match our strategic deterrence have become his top priority.

“I'm going to make a top priority, number one priority frankly, to ensure that we not only have the systems that are in contact with weapons systems, but that we have a survivable command element,” said Bacon.

He said we used to have a plane in the air at all times with a general officer on board. That person could take control of the nuclear force if ground control was destroyed.

He said that ended in 1998 but he believes the world has become dangerous again and weapons systems have changed.

