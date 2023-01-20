Rep. Don Bacon speaks about the federal debt ceiling being reached

WASHINGTON (KMTV) — Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon spoke out about the US debt ceiling.

It came as the government was running up against its legal borrowing capacity of $31 trillion.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged congressional leaders to raise the debt limit.

But friction between the president and House Republicans rose concerns about whether the US can sidestep an economic crisis.

"I believe that Republicans and Democrats should be at the table, the leadership right now at the table discussing how they can do some give and take with each other,” said Rep. Bacon.

Bacon said Republicans aren't interested in signing off on a discharge petition without reforms but claimed the president has not been willing to negotiate at this point.

