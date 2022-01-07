Watch
Report: Long sentences a factor in Nebraska prison crowding

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
This Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, photo shows a guard tower at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska officials are making an aggressive new push to remove contraband from the state&#39;s largest prisons, but the task is more difficult than it seems. Nebraska&#39;s crackdown is the latest example of states trying to clamp down on drugs, weapons and cellphones. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jan 06, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new report says long prison sentences and mandatory minimums are major contributors to Nebraska’s chronic prison overcrowding, but lawmakers still disagree over how to fix the problem.

The report by the Crime and Justice Institute was requested by Nebraska lawmakers, Gov. Pete Ricketts and the courts to try to identify ways to reduce the state’s inmate population without compromising public safety.

The report says Nebraska’s prison population increased 21% over the last decade, likely because of tough-on-crime policies. The institute also says low-level, non-violent felony sentences are often imposed consecutively, resulting in longer prison terms. Sen. Suzanne Geist, of Lincoln, says she's concerned that the report could lead to policies that jeopardize public safety.

