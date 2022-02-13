Retired Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver holding campaign stops across congressional district NE-01

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Retired Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver is hosting campaign stops and meeting with constituents across the First Congressional District of Nebraska next week.

Here is a list of all the stops:

Feb 14 (Cuming County)



Lantz’s Steakhouse (11 A.M. - 1 P.M.)

Z’s Bar & Grill (5 P.M. - 9 P.M.)

Feb 15 (Platte / Colfax / Lancaster County)



Reeder’s 11th Street Grub and Pub (6 A.M. - 9 A.M.)

Pupuseria El Rinconcto (11 A.M. - 1 P.M.)

Lancaster County Republican Meeting (6:30 P.M. - 8 P.M.)

Feb 16 (Madison / Platte County)



Black Cow Fat Pig Pub and Steak (11 A.M. - 2 P.M.)

Klub 81 (4 P.M. - 9 P.M.)

Feb 17 (Cass County)



B’s Diner and Bakery (6 A.M. - 9 A.M.)

River House Soda Fountain & Café (11 A.M. - 2 P.M.)

Cass County GOP Meeting (7 P.M. - 9 P.M.)

Feb 18 (Sarpy County)



Downtown Coffee Shop (6 A.M. - 9 A.M.)

Stella’s Bar and Grill (11 A.M. - 2 P.M.)

