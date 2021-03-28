Menu

Reynolds considers gun bill, days after Boulder shooting

Only days after a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, prompted renewed discussions about the nation’s gun laws, Gov. Kim Reynolds is considering a bill that would make handgun carry permits and background checks on unlicensed sales optional in Iowa.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 13:01:34-04

The bill was approved in the Senate with only Republican support after clearing the House with the backing of only one Democrat.

Reynolds, a Republican, has made statements in the past in support of the state’s current background checks and permits to carry handguns.

However she has rarely vetoed measures supported by her GOP colleagues. When asked last week if she had changed her mind on such gun rules, she suggested an openness to the bill.

