Reynolds considers gun bill, days after Boulder shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Only days after a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, prompted renewed discussions about the nation’s gun laws, Gov. Kim Reynolds is considering a bill that would make handgun carry permits and background checks on unlicensed sales optional in Iowa.

The bill was approved in the Senate with only Republican support after clearing the House with the backing of only one Democrat.

Reynolds, a Republican, has made statements in the past in support of the state’s current background checks and permits to carry handguns.

However she has rarely vetoed measures supported by her GOP colleagues. When asked last week if she had changed her mind on such gun rules, she suggested an openness to the bill.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.