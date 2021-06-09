Watch
Reynolds signs bills limiting voting, 'divisive' teaching

Oliva Sun/AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a controversial change to state election laws passed by Republicans that sets strict limits on who can assist voters in delivering ballots.
Posted at 10:41 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 23:42:34-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a controversial change to state election laws passed by Republicans that sets strict limits on who can assist voters in delivering ballots.

It says no one can deliver a ballot for another voter unless they live in the same home or are immediate family. It also sets new limits on who can help deliver a ballot for a blind or disabled voter.

Reynolds on Tuesday also signed into law a bill that bans teaching about white privilege and racial equity in K-12 public schools and in public colleges and universities.

The ACLU says it blatantly suppresses speech about race. Reynolds says teaching critical race theory is about "discriminatory indoctrination.”

