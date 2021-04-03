Reynolds signs gun bill easing background checks, permits

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that will make handgun carry permits and background checks on unlicensed sales optional in Iowa.

As of July 1, people will be able to buy handguns from private, non-licensed sources such as websites, gun shows and individuals without a permit or background check.

People also will be able to carry a gun into public places such as grocery stores and malls without prior safety training or a permit.

The bill Reynolds signed Friday passed the House and Senate with support from only one Democrat.

Most Democrats called the measure a dangerous reversal of commonsense safety measures. Republicans insist it recognizes that keeping and bearing arms is a fundamental right for law-abiding citizens.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.