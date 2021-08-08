Watch
Ricketts acts to prevent stations from running out of gas

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is easing restrictions on the hours truck drivers hauling gasoline can work.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 08, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is easing restrictions on the hours truck drivers hauling gasoline can work.

Ricketts signed an executive order freeing up gas haulers. A Nebraska gas station trade association says there's been a fuel shortage in the state, and trucks hauling gasoline to stations face long waits to load up.

Ricketts' order is meant to prevent gas stations from running out of fuel. The order will be in effect through August.

