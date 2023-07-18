Ricketts introduces Senate bill based on Nebraska food assistance program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Sen. Pete Ricketts introduced a new bill, the SNAP Next Step Act, in the U.S. Senate that originated in Nebraska.

The SNAP Next Step program was first introduced in Nebraska in 2016. It aims to help the under or unemployed find jobs with better wages and eventually reduce dependence on government assistance.

Ricketts says he is committed to bringing proven Nebraska solutions to Washington.

“This was a program we implemented while I was governor — to offer our job coaches in the department of labor and working closely with the department of health and human services. To be able to help our families that are on SNAP, supplemental nutritional assistance program, to be able to take a better opportunity,” said Ricketts.

He says the program will grant opportunities such as access to further education, assistance in writing resumes or guidance in the job application process.

