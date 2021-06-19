Ricketts sends NSP troopers to Texas to aid in border management

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is sending Nebraska State Patrol troopers to Texas after a request for support in managing areas along the border of Mexico and the United States.

“Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” Ricketts said. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

Around 25 Nebraska State Patrol troopers will go to Del Rio, Texas later this month and partner with the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide law enforcement assistance. The troopers will be in Texas for no longer than 16 days, Ricketts said.

The request for assistance came from emergency management officials in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on June 1 which aims to "provide more resources and strategies to combat the ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants" in the state.

