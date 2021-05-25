Watch
Ricketts urges lawmakers to uphold SNAP expansion veto

Posted at 6:47 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 19:47:48-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska lawmakers to uphold his veto of a bill that would let more residents collect food-assistance benefits, arguing that it would slow the state’s recovery from the pandemic.

The Republican governor says in his veto letter that the measure would create a disincentive for recipients to seek better-paying jobs at a time when many businesses are desperate for workers.

The veto issued Monday drew swift condemnation from advocates for the poor, who argue that many recipients are working families with children who are still struggling because of the pandemic.

They also point out that the expansion would be paid with existing money and have no impact on the state budget.

