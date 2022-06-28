MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday announced that it was banning the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden from entering the country, in response to widening sanctions against Russia.

The Foreign Ministry said 25 names were being added to the country’s “stop list” including Biden’s wife Jill and daughter Ashley.

It also banned entry to four senators whom it identified as “responsible for the formation of the (U.S.) Russophobic course:” Republicans Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins and Ben Sasse and Democrat Kirstin Gillibrand.

Sasse responded in an emailed press release: “Free Brittney Griner. It’s no big deal when Putin throws a tantrum and bans Americans from Russia — but we’ve got a problem when he takes an American prisoner.”

The list also includes prominent academics including Francis Fukuyama, noted for his book “The End of History and the Last Man” that posited the spread of liberal democracies could mark the ultimate development of society.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.