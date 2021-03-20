Menu

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff coming to Omaha

AP
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is making a stop in Omaha on Tuesday.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 13:43:35-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is making a stop in Omaha on Tuesday.

Emhoff will be in the area as part of the Help is Here Tour to promote the American Rescue Plan.

After the stop in Omaha, Emhoff will head to St. Louis on Wednesday.

Emhoff is married to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emhoff previously traveled to Omaha last October in the weeks leading up to the general election.

Additional details regarding Emhoff's visit on Tuesday were yet to be announced.

