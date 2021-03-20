Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff coming to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is making a stop in Omaha on Tuesday.

Emhoff will be in the area as part of the Help is Here Tour to promote the American Rescue Plan.

After the stop in Omaha, Emhoff will head to St. Louis on Wednesday.

Emhoff is married to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emhoff previously traveled to Omaha last October in the weeks leading up to the general election.

Additional details regarding Emhoff's visit on Tuesday were yet to be announced.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.