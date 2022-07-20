Members of the U.S. Senate are seeking to clarify the laws surrounding the counting of votes for presidential elections, and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is a strong proponent of one particular bill.

The Electoral Count Reform Act aims to modernize the 1887 Electoral Count Act. Sasse is one of 16 bi-partisan co-sponsors of the bill.

The new law makes a number of changes including giving the current Vice President only ministerial duties and no power to accept or reject votes, for instance. Plus, it also requires one-fifth of the U.S. House of Representatives to make objections to electors, instead of the current law requiring only one member make an objection.

This came into stark focus on January 6, 2021 when, during a debate over objections, supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and halted proceedings for hours.

Sasse said in a statement that the “good bill” clears up ambiguity that was “dishonestly exploited on January 6th.”

CBS News has reported that President Trump, supporters and members of his team consistently tried to get Vice President Mike Pence to reject slates of electors from some states that voted for Joe Biden.

Sasse also applauded the bill for not going too far, saying some members wanted to federalize elections completely and is happy those who created the legislation are ‘“focused on solving real problems.”

The bill also provides for expedited judicial review up to the Supreme Court for aggrieved presidential candidates. Plus it requires Congress to only defer to slates of electors submitted by the states’ governors.

The legislation still needs to overcome a 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass with a majority of the US Senate before the legislation moves to the House of Representatives.

