Sen. Carol Blood makes stop in North Omaha on gubernatorial campaign trail

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Carol Blood has been making stops throughout Nebraska, sharing her message with voters, including on Thursday night.

"People are sick and tired of this 'us versus them' narrative," Blood said. "And they really want to go back to the Nebraska where, even though we disagree, we were still able to come together to weave community and get things done."

She's the only Democrat running for the governor's seat, and says she doesn't want Nebraskans to get distracted with what she calls "smoke and mirror issues" like critical race theory.

She instead wants to focus on things that directly affect Nebraskans.

For young people, that might be education. Blood wants Nebraska to promote the pursuit of trade industries as an equal option to college education.

"We see children leaving college in debt with six figures," Blood said. "How can you ever start a life being that deep in debt?"

The senator says she'd also like to tackle high property taxes and the role the state plays in them.

"I've actually brought forward a constitutional amendment that I'm going to bring to the legislative floor in January, that says you can't bring a bill forward unless you can show how you're going to pay for it," Blood said.

Other issues like infrastructure and healthcare are things she wants to address for Nebraska.

These are ideas she was sharing with voters in North Omaha on Thursday night, while hearing what problems they'd like to see addressed.

"What I'm talking about is how to make things better," Blood said. "When we see problems, that's an opportunity to do better."

Several other candidates are campaigning to be Nebraska's next governor. Those candidates include Falls City business executive Charles Herbster, University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, and former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau.

