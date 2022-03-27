Sen. Carol Blood names running mate in Nebraska governor's race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate State Senator Carol Blood announced her running mate Sunday.

Blood chose former Nebraska Senator Al Davis.

Davis was a founding member of the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska. He also served six years on the Cattlemen's Beef Board and is currently a board member for the Nebraska Farmer’s Union and Local Leader for Family Farm Action.

Blood stated in a press release that “It's time for ‘New Blood’ and effective change and we are the team that are going to make this happen.”

According to our partners at the Omaha World-Herald, when Davis served in the Legislature he was a registered Republican. However, Secretary of State records show he’s now a registered Democrat.

"There are exciting things on the horizon when we bring the collaborative voices of all to the table. I can't wait," said Blood.

