Senate advances same-sex marriage protections: Fischer votes 'no,' Sasse 'not present'

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMTV) — The US Senate cleared a major hurdle Wednesday advancing a bill that puts protections into law for same-sex couples and interracial marriages.

The bill, called the Respect for Marriage Act, recognizes valid marriages regardless of gender or race, while also repealing the 1990’s Defense of Marriage Act.

The bill needed 60 votes to advance, and got 12 Republicans and all Democrats to support it, with a final tally of 62-37.

Nebraska US Senator Deb Fischer voted against it, as did Iowa US Senator Chuck Grassley. Senator Joni Ernst was one of the dozen GOP Senators to vote ‘aye.’

Senator Ben Sasse was not present and did not vote. According to Politico, Sasse’s wife recently had a seizure and he stayed home in Nebraska with her .

Grassley, in a statement, defended his no vote saying he believes same-sex marriage should be legal, but he doesn’t expect the US Supreme Court to overturn it.

“While failing to adopt this bill would have no practical impact on the status quo, passing it would put people with certain sincere religious beliefs at greater legal risk without also providing sufficient opportunities for them to defend themselves,” said Grassley.

Rep. Don Bacon was the only Nebraska House member to vote ‘yes’ on the House version of the bill.

The bill still needs final passage in the Senate, now only needing 50 votes to pass. From there, the House and the Senate will put the bills together, revote and the bill goes to President Biden’s desk, which he said he’ll sign.

