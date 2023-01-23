Senator Pete Ricketts sworn into office on Monday

WASHINGTON (KMTV) — Pete Ricketts was sworn into office as the newest Nebraska senator at the U.S. Capitol on Monday. He succeeds Ben Sasse who resigned from the Senate to accept a position as the president of the University of Florida.

Members of Ricketts’ family, including his wife, Susanne Shore and friends watched the swearing-in ceremony.

“There is no higher honor than serving the people of Nebraska, and representing my fellow Nebraskans in the Senate is an incredible privilege,” said Sen. Ricketts. “In state government, we’ve shown what a great impact conservative leadership can have, and I’m going to bring the same approach to Washington. I look forward to working with Sen. Fischer and the other members of our congressional delegation in the fight to reduce taxes, defend our freedoms, expand trade partnerships for our ag producers, stand up to the Chinese Communist Party, strengthen our national defense, and make government work better.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.