Several candidates file applications to fill Senate seat after Ben Sasse resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It didn't take long after Sasse's announcement for names to start rolling in to be his replacement.

The first to announce their application was a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel who first hit Nebraska's political scene when he challenged Mike Flood in this year's CD1 primary.

"My oath did not expire so I'm driving forward to continue my service to my country and my community. For the constitution and the folks of Nebraska, to serve them," said Retired Lt. Colonel John Glen Weaver.

While his experience in politics is limited Weaver believes his extensive career in the military, which included 11 deployments over 22 years as well as serving as the director of the Nuclear Command Post at Offut Air Force base and as an adviser to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, gave him the experience he needs to lead Nebraskans in the Senate.

Weaver was the first to announce his run but there is another name in the ring that most Nebraskans will know.

"Obviously I'm being term-limited here as the Governor of Nebraska. I love this state and id love to look for additional ways to help the people of Nebraska and this could be one of those opportunities," said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts's announcement didn't come as a surprise.

Ricketts has been rumored to be the front-runner for the open seat since Sasse announced he was potentially resigning in early October.

Ricketts was one of the largest donors to the next governor's campaign.

"Governor-elect Pillen and I have been friends for nearly 20 years, again I will be an applicant like everyone else. I will apply and we will go through Governor-elect Pillen's process," said Ricketts.

While Rickett's close connection to Pillen has unsettled many political pundits it isn't bothering Weaver, who believes his career of service in the military sets him apart from career politicians like Ricketts.

"It's out there. It's the 500-pound gorilla. But I'm focused on letting people know who I am and what I stand for," said Weaver.

Any person can apply to be the next Senator and there has even been a feline applicant as well.

Cameron the Capital Cat announced he would vie for the open seat, and his announcement quickly garnered over 600 likes on Twitter.

