Sheriff's report filed in response to alleged assault by Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A sheriff's report was filed earlier this month in response to an alleged assault by a Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate.

A video is circulating on social media of an incident that happened earlier in the month after a board of supervisors candidate forum.

The video shows supervisor candidate Jeff Jorgensen grabbing a flyer from a person who'd just called him a fascist.

The flyer, which was handed out at the forum, showed publicly available photos of Jorgensen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

3 News Now talked to the alleged victim who didn't want his face or name used. He's an Iowa resident but lives outside of Pottawattamie County. He's the one who took the video, filing the report against Jorgensen.

"It's just about accountability. There needs to be accountability for his actions. And is someone with that kind of temperament, is that someone we want making decisions for Pottawattamie County?" the alleged victim said.

3 News Now caught up with Jorgensen in Council Bluffs to hear his side of the story.

"I'm a Marine Corps veteran. I've got family members who are veterans. I have distant family members who died at World War II fighting real fascists. The fact that he called me a fascist was very upsetting to me," Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen was asked if he regretted the way he reacted.

"Yeah, I would have done it differently had I been given advanced notice, but you don't get advanced notice when they're out to smear you. This is their tactic. They were already videotaping me. It was a setup," Jorgensen said.

"We can't be quiet about these things," the alleged victim said.

"Being called a fascist — I don't take kindly to that and now people know that," Jorgensen said.

3 News Now reached out to the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office for a comment. They say they have no comment on whether or not any cases or investigations are being considered against any of the candidates up for election on Nov. 8.

