Slama team aims subpoena fight with Herbster staff for June 14 hearing

State Sen. Julie Slama’s legal team wants to get moving on subpoenas targeting Charles Herbster’s former state and national campaign team.

Her lawyer filed a motion Friday seeking resolution June 14, during a hearing in the lawsuit and counter-lawsuit between her and Herbster, who lost a bid for governor.

The Slama filing seeks to move forward with subpoenas for three former Trump campaign staffers, all of whom maintain ties to the former president.

The list includes former Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway, Herbster’s national campaign manager. She has called allegations against Herbster politically motivated.

It names Corey Lewandowski, a Trump campaign manager and Herbster consultant. In May, he said women who came forward against Herbster would pay a career price if Herbster won.

The motion also targets David Bossie of Citizens United, who helped run Trump’s 2016 campaign and consulted for Herbster. He has questioned the timing of the allegations.

Slama was one of eight women alleging in an April 14 Nebraska Examiner article that Herbster had groped them. Herbster has denied wrongdoing.

Slama’s newest motion also seeks to push ahead with subpoenas for Herbster’s former campaign manager, Ellen Keast, and his spokeswoman, Emily Novotny.

Herbster’s legal team has filed objections aiming to narrow the scope of all five subpoenas, arguing that some information being sought reached beyond Slama’s allegations.

Herbster lost the Republican nomination for governor in May to University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen despite being endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The June 14 hearing in Beatrice will be the first in either lawsuit — Herbster’s against Slama alleging defamation or Slama’s against Herbster alleging sexual battery.

