Some businesses that endorsed a letter against anti-LGBTQ proposals field ‘harassing’ calls

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — At least one Nebraska business owner called her local police department Monday about what she considers a threatening call from a person angry over a public letter urging state officials to drop bills targeting LGBTQ rights.

Andrea Kathol, founder of Field Day Development, was one of several businesses and nonprofits who endorsed the letter and subsequently were contacted by phone.

Andrea Kathol, founder of Field Day Development (Courtesy of Field Day Development)

Kathol said she was so sickened by the message, which was filled with foul and derogatory language, that at a certain point she stopped listening.

She did, however, report the call and sent the voice message recording to Omaha police. She also called the Nebraska Real Estate Commission, as she believes the woman caller works in that industry.

Kathol said she warned her staff about the call and told them to lock the door of the business.

“When you get a voicemail like this, how can you not take this seriously?” she said.

The call, in part, said: “Hey loser, what the (expletive) is wrong with you? You want males in girls sports? How (expletive) is that? … Are you mutilating the genitals of children as we speak or just advocating for that? … You’re (expletive) outed.”

‘Par for the course’

The Nebraska Examiner called the number that was left on a few answering machines and phones, and the woman who responded said she was busy calling businesses and nonprofits listed on the letter, “trying to get to the bottom of it.”

Driving her actions, she said, were thoughts about the future of her eight daughters, her sisters and other women.

The letter — sent last week to Gov. Jim Pillen and state lawmakers — was endorsed by more than 100 business and nonprofit leaders.

The letter objected to “harmful social legislation” and cited proposed Legislative Bill 574, which would block minors from receiving certain gender-affirming procedures, and LB 575, which would ban transgender girls from competing in girls school sports.

Businesses and nonprofit leaders who endorsed the letter said such bills would be bad for talent recruitment and retention and the overall business climate.

State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, who introduced the bills, said she does not condone calls viewed to be threatening. She said that was “par for the course” this year, though, with some of the “inflammatory” words said on the legislative floor.

“Every business that signed onto a public letter like that understood they are making a stand that is going to be popular with some and unpopular with others,” Kauth said.

In response to last week’s letter, Pillen’s office said that “protecting Nebraska kids is good for business.”

The governor said, “We welcome all people to Nebraska, but we should not let kids make irreversible life-altering decisions until they are adults.”

Friedman Law Offices of Lincoln was among the more than 100 groups that endorsed the letter. Dan Friedman said Monday that he returned a call to a woman who had left a message about the letter.

Friedman said the caller swore at him and told him he was anti-girl and anti-woman, but Friedman said he did not feel physically threatened.

He said that his dad had represented Brandon Teena’s estate and that the law firm’s feelings about the bills in question are fueled by that experience. Brandon Teena was a 21-year-old transgender man and Lincoln native who was murdered 30 years ago in rural Humboldt, Nebraska.

“We will always stand up for the rights of marginalized people in Nebraska and everywhere,” Friedman said. He described the bills in question as “a solution in search of a problem.”

A recent message written in chalk outside of the Nebraska State Capitol. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

‘Deeply personal’

Esther Mejia, founder of E Creative marketing firm, who also endorsed the letter, said she picked up the phone Monday and eventually hung up on a female caller who Mejia said unleashed anger.

She and Kathol said that as part of the LGBTQ community, they considered the verbal attack as deeply personal.

Mejia said the letter to state officials was intended to raise caution about legislative measures that send a message that Nebraska is not “welcoming to all.”

She said the “harassing” call she received Monday “reinforced that kind of narrative.”

The letter followed a similar message delivered earlier by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

The contentious bills have inspired a series of filibusters led by Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt.

After news media outlets, including the Nebraska Examiner, reported about the letter last week, at least one large Omaha business was targeted on social media.

Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department said an officer took Kathol’s information, and it was passed to the assault unit for review to see if it rose to the level of a crime.

Greg Lemon, the director of the Nebraska Real Estate Commission, said his agency received a call about the message left Monday but would not review matters unless they were real estate related.

