South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends daughter's licensure

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July 16, 2021, file photo in Des Moines, Iowa. Ethics officials are questioning whether Noem had a conflict of interest by meeting with her daughter and top state officials last year in the governor's office while her daughter was pursuing a real estate certification. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 01, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is defending her administration’s handling of her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

She's attempting to brush aside questions on a meeting she held last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and the state employee who was overseeing her application.

Noem says she did not ask for “special treatment for Kassidy.” The Associated Press reported this week that Noem last year summoned to her office the state employee who was overseeing Peters’ application to become a certified residential appraiser just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.

