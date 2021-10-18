Watch
South Dakota lawmakers summon key figures for Noem inquiry

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this July 16, 2021 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. Gov. Noem is seeking to pass tougher abortion restrictions in South Dakota, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a law banning most abortions in Texas to go forward. Noem said on social media that she wants to look at the laws and make sure South Dakota's abortion restrictions are the strongest.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
Posted at 6:21 PM, Oct 18, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have summoned two people who were present at a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and state employees who were overseeing Peters’ application for a real estate appraiser license.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee sent letters requesting Noem's secretary of labor and the former director of the state’s Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, to show up at a meeting next week.

While it was not clear what will be asked of the women, the move showed lawmakers want more answers from the Republican governor on an episode that that has sparked concerns from ethics experts.

