Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers to run for Nebraska AG

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Hilgers announced that he will run for attorney general with the endorsements of many prominent Republicans.

Hilgers is looking to replace fellow Republican Doug Peterson, who has said he won’t seek a third term in office. Hilgers, of Lincoln, was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 and became the legislative speaker earlier this year.

He works as a private practice lawyer and ran unsuccessfully for attorney general in 2014. Hilgers founded the law firm Hilgers Graban, with offices in Lincoln, Omaha and several major U.S. cities. He enters the race with the endorsements of several major GOP leaders, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation.