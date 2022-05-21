Springfield women plead guilty to Capitol riot participation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two Springfield women have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer, both 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Three other misdemeanor counts against them were dropped in exchange for the plea, the Springfield News-Leader reported .

Court documents say Hentschel and Pryer were charged after the FBI received a tip pointing investigators to Hentschel's Facebook page, which had pictures of her and Pryer at the insurrection.

The court documents say the two women admitted to investigators they entered the Capitol building and walked around for about 12 minutes before leaving.

So far, 22 Missourians have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Hentschel and Pryer are the 12th and 13th to plead guilty, and 10 have been sentenced.

