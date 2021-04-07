Stothert and Neary leading in primary for Omaha mayoral race

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The race for Omaha's mayor is coming into focus.

Incumbent Republican Jean Stothert and Democratic challenger RJ Neary were leading in the primary on Tuesday night, making it likely they will face off in the general election.

As of 9:30 p.m., Stothert had 60% of the vote while Neary had 16%.

"I did not expect such a strong vote of confidence in our work in Omaha's future, so thank you every one of you," Stothert said.

"There's really a lot of people who don't want to see politicians just worry about the next election and trying to play it safe. They want somebody to move our city forward and solve its problems," Neary said Tuesday night.

Democrats in the officially nonpartisan race, Jasmine Harris (11%), Kimara Snipes (8%), and Mark Gudgel (4%), were lagging behind.

Stothert is seeking a third term in office.

The general election is slated for May 11.

