Students gather at Gene Leahy Mall to oppose permitless conceal carry

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Opponents of LB 77, including many students and teens, gathered at Gene Leahy Mall on Tuesday.

The bill would allow Nebraskans to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

The event was organized by Nebraska Students Demand Action. The group says they're concerned about the number of deaths related to gun violence.

They are also demanding lawmakers in Lincoln do more to ensure schools and neighborhoods are safe.

“With a lot of the shooting around the country. These guns are legally obtained. Like people are legally able to get these guns. So I think making it legally harder for people to get guns is the best way to circumvent these mass shootings,” said Charlie Yale, a junior at Omaha Central.

In late March, LB 77 advanced in the legislature.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson called Senator Tom Brewer's office, who introduced the bill and they confirmed that its final reading has not yet been scheduled.

