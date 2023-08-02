The latest on the Pottawattamie County Special Election results

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — 3 News Now has some numbers on yesterday's special election in Pottawattamie County.

The numbers have not changed since Tuesday night, but it’s important to note the election results aren't final until certified by election officials.

Voters are deciding how their board of supervisors will be chosen in the future:

Plan 1 has the most votes with about 64%. That would keep it the way it is, electing county supervisors at large.

Plan 2 is only pulling in around 7% of the vote. That would be a countywide vote, but each candidate would have to live in one of the five districts.

Plan 3 is getting around 29% of the vote. That would make up five districts and supervisors would be elected by voters in their own district.

