'There are a few political landmines here': Number of choices for Sasse's replacement, including Ricketts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since the Ben Sasse news came out there has been rampant speculation about his replacement.

It’s almost certain to be a Republican with Gov. Pete Ricketts running the process.

3 News Now has heard names like state senators Brett Lindstrom, Lou Ann Linehan and Tom Brewer. Plus, Congressman Don Bacon, who’s currently running for his fourth term in the House of Representatives.

There are also older politicians with vast experience; think former Governor Kay Orr and former Omaha Mayor and Congressman Hal Daub.

But every lawmaker, political operative, or expert 3 News Now spoke with Friday kept coming back to one name, the man that could make the appointment, Pete Ricketts.

"There are a few political landmines here, right,” said Richard Witmer, political science professor at Creighton.

Witmer believes the most likely option is that Ricketts allows the next governor to make the pick, widely believed to be Jim Pillen, who would then choose Ricketts.

"I would think if Pillen chooses somebody besides Ricketts, that would be as big of a surprise as anything I can think of."

Others like Rod Edwards, who works for Charles Herbster, believe it's a foregone conclusion that it will be Ricketts job, citing Ricketts endorsement and campaigning for Pillen in the primary election.

"Quite honestly a Governor Pillen would owe his governorship to Governor Ricketts," said Edwards.

Ricketts would have other options that are less polarizing. One of which is to put someone in office who pledges not to run again in 2024. That could be someone like Orr, Linehan or Daub.

Then Ricketts could run for the open seat in 2024.

But former U.S. Senator Ben Nelson, who also sat in Ricketts' seat as Nebraska governor, said voters may see through that.

"I think that would look like a sweetheart deal so I think that makes a big challenge for the governor,” said Nelson.

There was also speculation that Ricketts would simply give himself the job. The governor squashed that idea Friday.

"If I choose to pursue the appointment, I will leave the appointment decision to the next governor and will follow the process established for all interested candidates,” said Ricketts.

Hall county GOP Chairman Dave Plond said those in central Nebraska wouldn't mind seeing a "Senator Pete Ricketts."

"I don't think there would be too many in Hall County that would be disappointed. The biggest thing they want is they want a strong Republican in there,” said Plond.

Sasse is expected to leave sometime in December, the governor — whoever is in office — would have 45 days to pick after the resignation.

