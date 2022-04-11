Trump Jr. to make three-stop campaign swing for Herbster in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Political scion Donald Trump Jr. is set to join Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster on a three-city tour Wednesday of western and central Nebraska.

The campaign confirmed Monday that Trump Jr. would start with a 10 a.m. stop in Gering, a 1 p.m. stop in North Platte and a 3 p.m. stop in Grand Island. (The campaign updated the timing of two of the stops.)

An invitation from the campaign describes the events as “meet & greets.” The Herbster campaign has not announced a date for a long-discussed possible visit from former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Herbster.

Trump Jr. campaigned in the Omaha area and western Iowa during his father’s 2020 campaign for president. He toured local gun range and club 88 Tactical and spoke in Treynor, Iowa.

Then-President Donald Trump won four of Nebraska’s five Electoral College votes in 2020. He lost one — the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District — to now-President Joe Biden.

Trump Jr. made a name for himself as a campaigner, often making jokes about Biden’s age and ability and pumping up crowds with conservative issues such as guns, God and gas prices.

CNN reported last week that Trump Jr. sent a text Nov. 5, 2020, to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, sharing ways to keep then-President Trump in office if he lost the November 2020 election. CNN said the text was obtained by the congressional committee investigating the events leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.

