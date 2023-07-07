Trump supporters at Council Bluffs event say they aren't concerned about his indictments

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Western Iowa has become the front lines of the 2024 GOP primaries and on Friday the current GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump, made his way to Council Bluffs to try and convince voters he still has what it takes to lead the nation.

Despite heavy rains, a crowd lined up in front of the Mid-America Center hours before the former president was scheduled to speak.

“Right here, Trump all the way. Trump all the way," said Edith Checker, who came from Greenfield to Council Bluffs to see Trump.

Despite the shadow of a federal indictment hanging over the Trump campaign, his supporters were still enthusiastic about his chances in the GOP primary.

For many, the Justice Department’s investigation is helping the former President, not hurting him.

“I think they are a bunch of baloney. I think it's all trumped up against him. Nobody could stand up to the last seven years like he has, there is nobody else that can do it…” said Checker

Trump himself was also quick to criticize the investigation.

“People understand it. They read it, they see it, it's all contrived, horrible stuff, just horrible what they have done to this country,” said Trump.

Debates were also a hot topic among Trump and his supporters.

On Friday his top rival, Florida Governor Ron Desantis, announced he would be attending the first debate regardless of who attends.

Trump hasn’t said whether he plans to show but his supporters think he needs to be on the debate stage.

“Absolutely he destroys people in debates and I think it works well for him," said Connor Michalski, a Trump supporter from Omaha.

