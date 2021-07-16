U. of Nebraska Regent Bob Phares will not seek 4th term

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A longtime University of Nebraska Regent representing the western part of the state announced that he won’t seek a fourth term in office. Regent Bob Phares, of North Platte, has served on the board since 2006, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Dave Heineman.

He was elected twice after his appointment, serving six-year terms. During his time on the board, Phares and other regents cut average annual tuition increases by more than half, from 8% to 3.5%, which gave the University of Nebraska the lowest in-state tuition rates of all Big Ten institutions.

Phares also helped the university forge partnerships with the private sector over the last decades to help address workforce shortages and retain Nebraska students.