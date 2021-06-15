Watch
Waterloo Democrat first to launch campaign for Iowa governor

Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 15:18:42-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Democratic state representative from eastern Iowa who chaired the Legislative Black Caucus and advocated for the safety of meatpacking plant workers early during the pandemic has become the first person to announce a run for governor next year.

Rep. Ras Smith launched an ad campaign on Tuesday, hours before he was expected to formally announce his bid.

The 33-year-old lawmaker is serving his third term representing an area of Black Hawk County that includes his hometown of Waterloo.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn't said if she'll run for reelection, but she's expected to do so.

