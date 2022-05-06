Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

WEB EXTRA: Longtime Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley visits Tri-Center High School

Posted at 2:42 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 15:42:31-04

NEOLA, Iowa. (KMTV) — Iowa U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley visited Tri-Center High School in Neola, Iowa on Friday for a Q&A with students.

Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 1981 and currently serves as the president pro tempore emeritus of the senate.

3 News Now photographer Sean Kelly interviewed the longtime senator after the Q&A.

Grassley answered questions about energy, Ukraine and Roe v. Wade.

Watch the video above.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018