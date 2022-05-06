WEB EXTRA: Longtime Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley visits Tri-Center High School

NEOLA, Iowa. (KMTV) — Iowa U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley visited Tri-Center High School in Neola, Iowa on Friday for a Q&A with students.

Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 1981 and currently serves as the president pro tempore emeritus of the senate.

3 News Now photographer Sean Kelly interviewed the longtime senator after the Q&A.

Grassley answered questions about energy, Ukraine and Roe v. Wade.

Q&a w Tri-Center High School students in Neola 92ppl issues: what’s a typical day like +most challenging part of the job + how to work in politics+ best president + biggest accomplishments + Biden shutting down XL pipeline + scotus leak etc #99countymeetings pic.twitter.com/GGz3Ybxqlr — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 6, 2022

