'Ralph is Ralph': Yarl family details journey to healing, giving back to other victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson asked Ralph Yarl's family how they're coping four months after he was shot.

Navigating national attention

While the 17-year-old has been in therapy, healing for the family, who was thrust into the spotlight after the traumatic event, is more of a marathon than a sprint.

"I am tired, but not really allowed to be tired," said Faith Spoonmore, Ralph's aunt.

Since April 13, nothing has been the same for the Yarl family.

From the outside, Ralph's mother, Cleo Nagbe, said strangers would have no idea what her son has experienced.

"If you know him, you'll know something happened because he has a scar right here, but if you didn't know him, no ... Ralph is Ralph," Nagbe said.

But through the hardships, Ralph's close-knit family said they greatly appreciate the love and support they've received at home and worldwide, including iconic singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

Faith Spoonmore Ralph Yarl with R&B singer Alicia Keys during her concert in St. Louis, Mo. on July 21, 2023.

Concerns

Ralph was shot when he mistakenly arrived at the wrong address to pick up his siblings. Now, his aunt said she worries what happened to her nephew could happen to her.

"When it comes down to making a U-turn and turning in someone's driveway, things like that give me anxiety," Spoonmore said. "If I get an address, I have to double-check it because I don't want to go to the wrong house."

Just four months after the incident, Nagbe said the topic of Ralph driving his siblings is still "not a conversation we're willing to have."

"We haven't healed enough for that conversation," she said.

Faith Spoonmore Ralph Yarl with his mother, Cleo Nagbe.

Back to school

Tuesday is the first day back to school for Staley High School students. And returning to the classroom, at last, is Ralph.

"That is not even a question. Both of our families came from Africa, born in Africa ... when we first moved to the U.S., we lived on Staten Island, in the projects," Nagbe said. "We went to college and got graduate degrees. That was never a question that he'd finish his senior degree or diploma. He knows that."

While he's not trying to rush his senior year, Ralph hopes to pursue a major in engineering.

But until then, he still must navigate the highs and lows of the trial against his accused shooter.

"He will do what he has to do, but hopefully the justice system will do what they have to do, and do right by him," Nagbe said.

Next week, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, the man accused of nearly taking Ralph's life, will have his preliminary hearing.

"We would much rather it be a speedy process," Nagbe said.

Giving back

For now, Ralph's family has enough to keep them busy.

"After all of this happened, and all the love we got, it was like, how do we give back? Ralph is not the only one," Spoonmore said. "He's probably the name most people know, but there are so many Ralphs out there."

Ralph will choose a family who's been a victim of racially-motivated gun violence and donate 33% of the proceeds from hand-made bracelets sales, from his family's native country Ghana, to them.

"Those who wear it, it's a symbol of hope that one day … the value of their life won't be determined by the color of their skin," Spoonmore said.