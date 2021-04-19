Stephen Center thanks volunteers for helping them get through the pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteer Alice Borrego describes herself as a "tough old bird" at 80 years of age.

When COVID-19 hit, instead of staying at home and letting people take care of her, she was out continuing her volunteering and taking care of others.

Even at the height of the pandemic, she continued to help others by assisting in the kitchen and making unique creations as a special treat.

"I was off one week," said Borrego.

To thank her and others, staffers at the Stephen Center have placed more than 100 signs on the lawns of their volunteers.

"When COVID hit, it put us in a jam and we wanted to make sure the [safety of the volunteers] came first. There was a period of time when we had an outbreak on campus and we made sure all the volunteers stayed home. We had to hire extra staff at that time," said Beth Ellis, a volunteer coordinator at the Stephen Center.

As the center slowly returns to normal, Borrego is continuing her efforts.

"As a senior citizen, the doctor asks, 'Are you depressed?' I always say how can I be depressed when there are people worse off than me?" she said.

For more than a decade, Borrego has donated her time, clocking in more than 4,000 volunteer hours.

"People needed help whether we had sickness or not. They still needed the same care," added Borrego.

"We couldn't do what we do without volunteers. They are the heart and soul of what we do. They are in all departments and in all capacities helping us in all types of areas," said Ellis.

With vaccinations increasing around the metro area, volunteer numbers are back up.

Ellis added, "Many have had their second vaccine and they are showing up and showing out, so it is great."

If you would like to do some good and help out at the Stephen Center, visit their website.

