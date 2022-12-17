Miss Omaha STEM wants to encourage other young women to pursue science and technology jobs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The lack of female representation in STEM fields, which stands for Science Technology Engineering Medicine, is gradually getting more attention.

3 News Now Meteorologist Caitlin Connell met with the reigning Miss Omaha STEM, Francesca Stessman, to talk about how she's trying to make a difference.

"I am very passionate about representing these women who may not have a voice or may be too afraid to speak up. And as a woman in STEM, I want to be a part of the change that it created by my platform and I want to empower women in the field for a brighter future for all of us,” said Stessman.

Right now, she spends some of her time talking to kids about pursuing STEM fields.

Francesca works at Nebraska Medicine as a CNA and hopes to one day become a physician's assistant and help people every day.

