Search for missing Iowa boy continues

MONTEZUMA, Ia. (CBS News) — The FBI has joined local law enforcement and the community in the search for 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who disappeared last week. They're using dogs, drones, and dive teams to find out what happened to him.

Investigators were at Harrelson's family home in Montezuma on Tuesday hunting for information about his disappearance.

Authorities said Harrelson was last seen on his bike near his home last Thursday morning wearing a red shirt, blue pajama pants, and black shoes.

But neighbor Kelly Kautzer says she didn't see him that morning, which was unusual.

"He was always outside, I'd say at least by 9 o'clock. Riding his bike or just walking in the area. That's about the time he'd start playing with my daughter,” Kautzer said.

Mitch Mortvedt, the Assistant Director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, says that foul play cannot be ruled out. He’s also concerned about the recent cold weather.

“When it gets down into the 30s, of course, then you're thinking hypothermia,” said Mortvedt.

This weekend hundreds of volunteers joined local police to search the area for Harrelson.

People in Poweshiek County are still reeling from the disappearance and death of Mollie Tibbetts, who was last seen jogging nearly three years ago. A jury found her alleged killer guilty last week.

"My biggest fear now is never knowing," said Samantha Rix.

Rix's son is close friends with Harrelson and she is helping lead the effort to find him. She also first reported his disappearance.

"I'm not stopping. I won't stop looking for the little boy. I won't stop putting his name out there, his face out there. I'm going to keep it fresh in everybody's heads. I don't care if it's 10 years from now. I don't care if it's 50 years from now," said Rix

Investigators say Harrelson family is cooperating, but they did not want to talk at this time.

